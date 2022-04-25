RE: Vandals Called Out Over Sign Language (April 20). I'd like to convey my disappointment and frustration about the one-eyed view Stacey Whittaker has concerning what constitutes vandalism. She and Andrew Gee actively seek out trees to vandalise with their political advertising attached using long nails and screws without any regard for how their actions compromise the health of our trees. In my opinion, the only message these candidates are showing is a blatant lack of respect for our community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/11adfefd-7777-4aee-bc3a-dc15875e70e7.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg