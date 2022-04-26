community,

JOIN the free fun activities and games provided by Centacare Bathurst's community programs team, running activities and community events in Bathurst. Come to the free Family Day Out on Saturday, May 21 from 11am-2pm at Kelso Public School top oval. Community programs team members provide a range of opportunities for children, mums, dads, grandparents and carers to play, socialise and get to know other people, and to find out about information and services available to help them grow and learn from early childhood to high school. This includes Kids' Play, fun days, movie nights, drumming, social skills programs, transition to school/high school, school starters' picnic, wellbeing for children and parents ... and more, and it's all free. Kids' Play is free and open to everyone with young children and offers games, activities, stories to play and socialising opportunities in Machattie Park fortnightly on alternate Thursdays between 10am and 11am. Parents like it too, because they find out about other activities and services in Bathurst. Parents are the most important people in children's lives. Community programs team members are here to help parents for free. Their role is to help children, mums and dads enjoy time together and find what they need in Bathurst. Community programs are funded by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to benefit local children and families. Find out more on the Bathurst Child and Family Network (BCFN) Facebook page. If you want to know where or how to find a service to suit your needs, please contact Centacare Bathurst on 6331 8944.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/288257b6-8938-47f0-a8d4-f10c8b099f8f.jpg/r2_81_799_532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg