sport, local-sport,

THE New South Wales Waratahs have never lost a Super W grand final and come Saturday afternoon, Grace Hamilton will be doing all she can to make sure that record stays intact. Hamilton has been part of the Waratahs squad since the inception of the Super W competition in 2018 and the Panuara talent is now in her third season as skipper. She has been an inspiration to her side throughout, last week's 36-0 semi-final win over the Queensland Reds a perfect example as Hamilton scored the opening try and carried the ball 16 times for 46 metres. However, Super W newcomers Fijiana Drua will be no pushovers in Saturday's decider as evidenced by their undefeated record so far this season. They beat the Waratahs 29-10 during the round games. READ MORE: New blood for CSU as they go hunting dangerous Rhinos READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs launch new Women's and Junior Girls Rugby Academy READ MORE: Whitfeld and Aussie team-mates mix things up before next World Rugby Sevens Series test Hamilton's match-up with rival number 8 Sereima Leweniqila will be key, while NSW will also have star fullback Mahalia Murphy in action after she missed the round game against Drua. "Mahalia has a huge influence on the team and brings us that extra bit of experience and calmness which was probably missing last time we played the Drua," NSW coach Campbell Aitken said. "She also has genuine x-factor and the ability to create something out of nothing which we saw on the weekend where she scored a try and set up her team-mate for one just minutes later." The final starts at 2pm and will be played at Melbourne's AAMI Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/1550ce49-19d7-4a64-abc0-159fd53d35d4.jpg/r0_96_4987_2914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg