Over 600 new cases in Western NSW Local Health District

There have been more than 600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District in the latest reporting period. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, April 21, there were 644 new cases in the region, with 234 recorded from positive PCR tests and 410 from positive RATs. According to the latest figures available, Bathurst Regional local government area had 1071 active cases, Orange had 1479 and Dubbo Regional had 2135. READ MORE: In other neighbouring local government areas, Oberon had 41, Blayney had 164, Lithgow had 126 and Mid-Western Regional (Mudgee) had 189. Overall, NSW recorded 15,283 new cases and 13 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1,632 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 62 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1,641 patients were being cared for with 69 in ICU. Of the new cases, 8,440 came from positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) while 6,843 came from PCR testing.

