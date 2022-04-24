news, local-news,

People travelled from all over the region to attend the Tarana dog trials on Easter Monday. Held at the Tarana Hotel, there were a number of categories across the course of the day, with more than $1700 raised for the Muriel Stevens Community Chest. READ MORE: Dog trial organiser Peter Moore said people travelled from all across NSW to attend the event, which was held in what he described as ideal conditions. "There were heaps of people from Sydney and all around. You name it, they were there," he said. "There was a big crowd here all day. The whole top deck was nearly full all day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/48918f51-f643-42be-9e9f-d37113019c5c.JPG/r179_92_3464_1948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg