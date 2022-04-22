RE: Vandals Called Out Over Sign Language (April 20). Perhaps the Western Advocate might do an article on the legalities of where candidates are allowed to put their posters and corflutes, their size, etc. The image used in the article showing a defaced corflute poster strongly suggests it is attached to a tree on Crown land. The Election Act (section 184) requires that advertising material, including signs and posters, cannot be displayed on or within land or buildings occupied, used by, or under the control or management of the Crown, NSW Government agencies, or a council. That includes road verges.

