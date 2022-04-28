news, property, REV, mould, home, tips

An estimated 5.7 million Australians are living with potentially harmful mould in their homes according to Mitsubishi Electric's Healthy Home Trends report. The report explores the newest trends, habits and concerns facing Australians at home. This included mould in at least one room for 22 per cent of respondents and dampness present in one room for 17 per cent. Of the homes with mould or dampness, 67 per cent had their belongings ruined with an average loss of $427 per person in the past year. This equates to $3 billion worth of items ruined in Australia in the past year alone. However, homes with air conditioning throughout were considerably less likely to experience damp or mould, confirming that regular and proper fresh airflow prevents the potentially harmful problem. The report also revealed 81 per cent of Australians experience respiratory symptoms with one quarter experiencing symptoms during hayfever season while one-in-three are triggered all year by airborne particles, like dust and pollen. In response to the report findings, Mitsubishi Electric has launched the MA-E85R Air Purifier and MJ-EV38HR Dehumidifier, both engineered to tackle air-quality issues faced by millions of Australians every day. The air purifier helps to improve indoor air quality and reduce exposure to common asthma and allergy triggers, including dust, pollen, pet allergens and some gases. It features a unique auto cleaning pre-filter that rotates and collects dust into a compartment, for minimum fuss and maximum performance. The dehumidifier boasts an energy-efficient inverter compressor and precision humidity control to remove excess moisture from the air and maintain a comfortable level of humidity all year helping to reduce the risk of dampness and mould. The key to preventing mould growth is reducing dampness. Mitsubishi Electric's top three tips to prevention include:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/53481340-4e46-467f-acb8-69dca8cf4e87.jpg/r0_315_6192_3813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg