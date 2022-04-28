news, property, property, real estate, pricing, investment, REV

Prices in Sydney and Melbourne have fallen, according to the latest CoreLogic data, so why aren't regional prices following? Timing the market is notoriously difficult, and price growth in some regions has slowed significantly, but the experts say there are a few reasons regional property prices are yet to fall across the board. It usually takes longer for regions to catch up There's typically a lag between capital city price growth cycles and regional prices, explained CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen. "Historically there has been a lead-lag relationship where it has taken anywhere between three months and a year for major centres to follow the Sydney market. I think that lag could be a little more drawn out through the current cycle, just because of the extraordinary migration trends that we've seen to regional Australia and some of the major structural shifts happening through Covid," Ms Owen said. She said that although regional price growth had peaked in 2021 it may continue to outpace capital cities for some time. "I think it [regional price growth] will stay elevated. "Regional markets continue to show very resilient growth, not at its peak that we saw in early 2021 where the quarterly growth rate to April was 8.6 per cent, that quarterly growth rate has eased but is holding up at 5.1 per cent." Regions are hot for investors right now Another factor driving activity could be the presence of investors in the regional market. 31 per cent of auctions conducted in regional areas by Ray White in February were won by investors, according to the company, and 33 per cent by mid-March. Only Perth and the Gold Coast had a stronger investor presence during the same time period. Click here to discover what is happening in real estate with this week's realestateview eEdition. "Regional markets have been very strong and have seen big increases in both prices and rents. As a result many investors have been attracted to these areas. An additional driver however has also been demand for holiday homes which is also driving the market," Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said. "Price growth is now slowing across Australia. In most regional areas we are still seeing some price growth. In some areas, this is being driven by population/jobs growth while in others it is also being driven by investors still showing a high level of interest," she added. The latest CoreLogic figures show that regional investors are still getting more bang for their buck in terms of rental yield, though yields have tightened. Regional yields at the end of the March quarter were at 4.05 per cent, down from 4.69 per cent 12 months ago. That's still a better return than provided by capital city investments, with rentals their attracting a gross yield of 2.99 per cent. Not all regions are the same Simon Pressley, founder of property research firm and buyer's agency Propertyology, said that it was a mistake to classify the regional market as a collective. Prices in some regions may continue to rise at any given time, while others would fall, and this would be for a variety of different reasons, according to Mr Pressley. He recently wrote that "every capital city is very different to each other, let alone the wide range of characteristics which define each individual regional location".

