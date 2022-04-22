news, local-news,

POLICE say their decision to follow an unregistered dirt bike led to the arrest of a man for drug possession and having goods suspected of being stolen at Meadow Flat on Thursday. Police attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol say they recognised an unregistered dirt bike travelling eastbound on the Great Western Highway at Glanmire at 3pm on Thursday, April 21 as the same bike that had evaded police on the Great Western Highway on a number of occasions in the previous weeks. Police say they used an unmarked highway patrol vehicle to follow the dirt bike from a distance, watching it turn off the highway and into the driveway of a residential premises in Meadow Flat. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Police say they arrested the 37-year-old rider and identified that he was disqualified from holding a licence until August 25, 2022. In searching him, police allege they found 0.28 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) concealed within a cigarette packet. The unregistered KTM dirt bike was identified by its VIN (vehicle identification number) and was confirmed to be stolen since October 5, 2018, police say. It was seized by police. Police say the man was given a breath test, which returned a negative result, but an oral fluid test returned a positive result to methylamphetamine. The 37-year-old was arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station, where he was given a secondary oral fluid test, the results of which are pending. Police say he was then charged with: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/2374c974-9b06-41ea-8d5b-de8f104cce52.jpg/r59_0_1652_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg