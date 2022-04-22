news, local-news,

The two new sporting fields on Hereford Street are set to be completely turfed by the middle of next week, but it'll still be some time before they host their first matches. As of Friday afternoon, almost 60 per cent of the field closer to Ann Ashwood Park (rugby union) has been turfed and is expected to be fully turfed by Saturday lunch time. Workers will then proceed to turf the field closer to Jack Arrow Oval (rugby league), with it all to be laid by the middle of next week. Bathurst Regional Council senior technical officer Michael Coles said the newly laid turf will take several months to establish, before sand slit draining is installed. READ MORE: "It'll be similar to the Sportsground. Coming off winter, we'll have to see how it's gone in establishment and getting roots down," he said. "It may take more of spring to get more of the turf fully established and knitted how we like. Same as the Sportsground, these fields will need sand slit drinage, to get the fields full drained after heavy rain. "That won't be done until the turf is fully established. We'll have to see how that goes in the next six months." Mr Coles said the two new fields will not be exclusively used for either rugby union or league, saying council will run a booking scheme for other sports and organisations. "Obviously rugby union and league will be a part of the user group, but council will be running a booking scheme for it," he said. "We'll make sure all user groups have access when required and what we see fair." While being used for both codes of rugby, Mr Coles said soccer players could train there, while schools could use it for their various sporting activities. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor suggested NSW Rugby League Koori Knockout would be an ideal carnival that could be held at the complex once the new fields are finished. The next works in the pipe line is the construction of an amenities block, which is set to be built between the two new fields.

