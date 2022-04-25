community,

The Bathurst District Historical Society photo is of a very young looking Pte William Joseph Cole. The glass negative is marked "Home Service". William was born in Rylstone, son of William and Marjorie Cole. He did not leave Australia for some unknown reason. He died on March 15, 1968, aged 74, and was buried in the Bathurst Cemetery. Anzac Day 1919, a year after World War One ended, saw small numbers attending due to the influenza virus epidemic rampant at the time. Local patients were isolated in Bathurst hospital. It had been hoped to have a fitting commemoration to mark the anniversary of the landing by our troops at Gallipoli. On this Anzac Day, the business places around Bathurst were decorated with flags and strings of flags were run across William Street. Despite the concerns about influenza, Anzac Day was quietly observed in Bathurst on Friday, April 25, 1919. A memorial service was held in All Saints' Cathedral, at which about 50 returned soldiers and 20 Aids were present in uniform. The Rev. Canon Wilton was the celebrant and was assisted by the Reverends C.S. O'Bell and Bromhead. Most of those attending wore masks, the same as will happen today in Bathurst. The Cathedral bells were pealed during the morning. During the day, a collection was taken up in aid of the Red Cross Society to use at the local Hathrop Convalescent Home on Gormans Hill Road. At the time, soldiers were still returning from the front. One was Private Les Colless, who had recently arrived in Sydney by steamship and was due to arrive home at Perthville on the following Saturday afternoon by the passenger train. The Model Band would be there to meet him at Perthville Railway Station and play him to his home. Mr Jack Hammond, an old member of the Model Band, was a brother-in-law of the returned soldier. Some three days after Anzac Day, Dr Brooke Moore reported another case of pneumonic influenza, the patient being Charles Dyer of Keppel Street. The patient was admitted to the Bathurst District Hospital during the day. Regarding the case of Mrs Ryan, of Havannah Street, Dr Harris had definitely diagnosed as her as having pneumonic influenza. Mrs Ryan had been ill for several days past. Anzac Day in April 1918, the year before, was much more impressive. Much sincerity and earnestness permeated the atmosphere within the environs of King's Parade. The memorial on the Parade was suitably draped in black and purple, while the Union Jack draped the base of the soldier figure under the dome. At the foot of the figure was a beautiful bunch of chrysanthemums and other flowers, representing the respect shown for the fallen Anzacs. In front was an ample supply of seating accommodation for the school children and cadets, this space being enclosed with ropes. A procession started from the School of Arts corner, headed by the Mounted Troopers, then the District Band, which played appropriate tunes en route. Following the band were returned soldiers under Lieut. Roche, the Hathrop VADs, school cadets under Captain Sloan, children of the Bathurst High and Bathurst Primary schools and the South Bathurst Public School under their respective teachers. The route of the march was along Howick Street, George Street, Russell Street, into William Street and then on to King's Parade. The memorial service was opened with the national anthem. Archdeacon Howell (Commissary) and Archdeacon Oakes engaged in prayer while Rev W.M.M. Woodhouse (Methodist) read the lessons and Rev W. Pendleton Stewart, B.A. (Presbyterian) announced the hymns. Lest we Forget.

