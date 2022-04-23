sport, local-sport,

IT has already been a season of magic moments for Georges Plains trainer-driver Bernie Hewitt, but on Monday at Forbes he will be in pursuit of another. Hewitt will attempt to make it back-to-back wins in the annual Forbes Diggers Cup (2,470 metres) for the first time in his career as he sits in the gig behind Imajoyride. The mare produced a bold run when third in last week's Group 1 Riverina Championships as a $23 chance, and is a previous winner of a feature race at Forbes, winning the 2021 Jack Honan Memorial. From barrier one on Monday she will likely start as favourite in the $15,000 feature which Hewitt won last year aboard Make Mine Memphis. "She's going well. She was a bit unlucky in the [Riverina Championship heat], she just got a long way back from a bad draw, but went really good and hit the line really good," Hewitt said. "She then did a heap of work in the final, Dougie got caught wide and she had to work forward, so I thought her run was real good. "I think she'll run a good run on Monday ... I won it last year on Make Mine Memphis, hopefully it can happen again." READ MORE: Scaramucci gets well-deserved win in Parkes Elvis Championship READ MORE: Bathurst drivers impress at the 2022 Mini Trots Championships READ MORE: Amanda Turnbull drives Stingray Tara to victory in the Renshaw Cup If Hewitt is to go back-to-back it will mean beating some handy runners from the teams of fellow Bathurst district trainers Steve and Amanda Turnbull plus Nathan Hurst. But given what he's already done this season, it would be no surprise to see him hoist another Diggers Cup. Last week Hewitt reached yet another milestone in his training career as he notched up his 1,700th victory. "I didn't know about that until I saw it on Facebook, that was nice," he said of the milestone. In late March his stable won two of the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival's Group 1 feature finals - the Gold Tiara and the Gold Chalice - while his list of wins this season includes the Group 2 Sapling Stakes as well. The Forbes Diggers Cup will jump at 3.35pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/1d1efd00-3241-43b4-9464-d8a4ebb6a77e.jpg/r0_311_4512_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg