sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA FC have put together one of their greatest opening halves of Western Premier League football in the club's history to take down Orana Spurs 3-0 at Dubbo. The Goats put all three of their goals away in the first 45 minutes, stunning the team who finished last year's competition at the top of the ladder. Panorama coach Ricky Guihot was full of praise for the way his side attacked from the outset and then defended the Spurs' fightback attempt. "For the first 45 minutes they honestly couldn't have been any better. They stick to the processes and that creates opportunities," he said. "That's the best 45 minute performance they've put together this year, and the second half wasn't even that bad. We probably just gave away possession a little too easily after we'd done the hard work to win it. "There was a little drop in tempo and we probably could have scored a couple more, but that's three games and we've now scored seven goals and conceded just one. It's been a great start to the year. "The big thing tonight was just taking the opportunities that came to us, plus we didn't concede. When you frustrate a good team like Spurs the opportunities will come because they will want to push men forward to score goals." The win was Panorama's third in as many weeks while Spurs goalkeeper Bailey Delaney thought his side was not at their best in the opening 45 minutes of the match. "It wasn't the greatest outcome, the second half was much better," he said. "We just fell asleep for a little bit in the first (half) and let it slip." Panorama got off to a strong start in the first half with Campbell Smith scoring a goal from outside the 18-yard box on his Western Premier League debut before Matt Hobby bagged himself a brace. Hobby's two goals were classy after hitting a ball played inside into the top corner before finishing off a clever through ball to give the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. In the second half, Panorama was on the defensive as Spurs launched an all-out attack for almost 30 minutes but could not find the back of the net. Eventually full-time blew with the home side held scoreless for the first time this season but Delaney is confident Spurs will be able to bounce back. "We probably had 40 shots to their three so it was a bit frustrating but there is plenty to learn from," he said. "It's only round three there is plenty more to go. "Good teams lose games sometimes." On the other hand, Guihot praised the way his side stuck to their defensive mindset, especially in the second half. "That's the way we play, we are a counter-attacking side and we are not going to shy away from that," he said. "As you can see three goals in the first half, you don't have to score any more than that when you don't concede." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/3d301a85-49f9-4773-b4bb-b3a27d613de9.jpg/r3_0_1168_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg