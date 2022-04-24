Two days of low numbers for Western NSW Local Health District

coronavirus,

WESTERN NSW Local Health District has had two days of new COVID cases in the 400s after three days in the 600s. The health district had 434 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, which followed 478 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. The three reporting periods beforehand, starting with the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, recorded 661, 688 and 644 new cases respectively. Of the latest 434 new cases, 155 came from PCR tests and 279 came from RATs. According to the latest figures available, Bathurst Regional local government area had 1088 active cases, Orange 1228, Blayney 187 and Dubbo Regional 1692. Looking at the state, there were 11,107 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 6405 from RATs and 4702 from PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1588 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, of whom 64 people are in intensive care and 20 require ventilation. NSW Health has reported the deaths of eight people with COVID-19: four women and four men.

