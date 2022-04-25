sport, local-sport,

DEFENCE wasn't on the agenda for CSU Mungoes' first foray into the Woodbridge Cup, but thankfully for them it wasn't on their opponent's agenda either. In a high scoring thriller on Saturday the Mungoes got off to a winning start in a 42-40 success over hosts Grenfell Goannas, with the students surviving a late fightback from their opponents. The 82-point try scoring bonanza was a rollercoaster of momentum swings and attacking football. Mungoes found themselves down only 22-16 at half-time despite a host of errors, and once they began completing their sets they started to put distance between themselves and the Goannas. CSU put on 26 unanswered points during a dominant stretch to take a 42-22 lead, and it looked as if they would be home and dry from there. However, the Goannas gave Mungoes a big scare as they rallied in the dying stages, though CSU did enough to scrape home by two points. Mungoes coach Kurt Norton said it was a wild introduction to the Woodbridge Cup. "I don't even know how to begin explaining it," he said. "It was a tough day at the office. It was pretty one-sided in the first half. We defended and defended and we had no ball. There were a lot of silly errors. "In the second half we came back to get 42-22 up but in the last 10 minutes they got a couple of quick tries. We were very, very lucky to get away with the win. "It was extremely hot with no breeze, and without our full strength side, and I ended up playing one of our front rowers in centre for half the game. It was just one of those days." Norton said it's great to get a taste of what the Woodbridge Cup has to offer, and it's given him plenty to focus on ahead of their next game with Eugowra. "When we had the ball in our hands we looked really dangerous and I felt that we could score anywhere on the park, which is a big positive, but our discipline and defence needs to be better," he said. "It was hard not knowing what to expect going into this competition. Playing the 80 minutes was a new experience too."

