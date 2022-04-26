sport, local-sport,

THE Press brothers each came away with a brace in Collegians FC's 4-1 Bathurst District Football men's first grade success over Abercrombie FC on Sunday, with Jack and Nick feasting in front of the goal. The fiery contest at Proctor Park started evenly over the opening quarter before Collegians took control of the game, scoring three of their goals within the 10 minutes either side of half-time. Jack Press said it's been an encouraging start to the season for his side. "They're a good team, and we've got a younger team together now so we're just taking a bit of time to gel, I reckon. I think we started to click as we got further into that game," he said. "We had a draw in our first game and then had a good game against last year's minor premiers, CSU, and we got up in that one. We're hitting a bit of form." Abercrombie struck first in the third minute when Mitch Curran connected sweetly with a volley at the top of the box. However, just 30 seconds later Collegians hit back when they attacked down the right wing from the kick-off and Jack Press managed to get away a successful shot while going to ground. Each side had great chances to add to their tally over the next 10 minutes. Collegians' Mitch Brearley couldn't get a shot away when he was played into the Abercrombie box and Jack Press put his next attempt just over the crossbar. Following those attempts, a dangerous cross from Curran couldn't find an Abercrombie teammate, with the ball sailing untouched across the face of goal. Abercrombie's possession play from the first 20 minutes began to give way to some more rushed attack, and it started to backfire on them as half-time approached. Jack Press missed a golden opportunity to score in the 34th minute when he put a shot across goal, but he'd only have to wait one more minute to find his second goal. In the best team goal of the day Collegians put together a series of well-placed short passes into the Abercrombie box, ending with Press' finish into the bottom right corner. Nick Press then got into the goal scoring action three minutes before the break. A long through ball gave Press a scoring chance at the top of the box and he placed his shot perfectly to the inside of the left upright to beat the outstretched keeper. Collegians' momentum continued into the second half. Lucas Brearley had the chance to put a shot away in the 50th minute but it missed the mark, though they wouldn't have to wait long for the next opportunity. Nick Press scored his scored goal when a cross from the left wing met his boot from the top of the 18-yard box. Abercrombie goalkeeper Mitch Stubbs made several stops after the hour mark to prevent any further damage being done on the scoreboard. Grant Toole's firm strike in the 63rd minute was tipped over the crossbar by Stubbs and Kurt Toole's effort inside the last 10 minutes looked destined for goal before the keeper's diving stop. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

