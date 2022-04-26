Expanding anger: Rally to gather outside Paul Toole's office

news, local-news,

A SECOND rally in four weeks will be held outside Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's office this Wednesday. Less than a month ago, it was nurses outside the Deputy Premier's Howick Street office calling for more staff, better pay and conditions. This Wednesday, it will be those opposed to an expansion of coal projects in the Central West who will be making their voices heard. Organisers of Wednesday's rally, which will be addressed by Chris Gambian from the non-profit Nature Conservation Council, say it will be a peaceful gathering. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: They say the Peabody company has recently flagged plans to further expand its Wilpinjong coal mine over 1632 hectares of farming country around Wollar, north-east of Mudgee. They say a large parcel of land west of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is also proposed to be released for new coal mining. Organisers say other demonstrators at this Wednesday's rally will be calling on the government to reject the Angus Place West coal expansion at Lithgow and the Moolarben Mine open cut expansion near Mudgee. Rally organiser and Wollar resident Bev Smiles said those behind the rally want Mr Toole to reject the new coal projects in the same way in which he ruled out the release of new land near Rylstone for coal. "We are not second class citizens. We must be afforded the same rights as those who live near Rylstone to say no to coal," she said. The rally will be held this Wednesday, April 27 from 10.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/4f897c2d-61dc-4e54-8d0e-1c31894b753f.jpg/r5_187_1994_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg