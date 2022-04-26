sport, local-sport,

THEY went into the weekend's Bathurst City ANZAC Triples as the team to beat and the defending champion team delivered on their potential by once again taking out the coveted trophy. Bernie Diduszko (Orange City Bowling Club), Geoff Thorne and Bob Lindsay (Bathurst City Bowling Club) once again completed an unbeaten run through Saturday and Sunday's three games to let everyone know they're still one of the region's most dominant triples combinations. But their success this time around was just about as closely contested as it can get. Diduszko, Thorne and Lindsay won all their matches and finished with 37 ends won in total, but the Majellan team of Hugh Brennan, Ron McGarry and Jeff Adams managed to achieve the exact same feat. It was based on combined winning margins that Diduszko, Thorne and Lindsay were declared winners. Event co-organiser Neville Townsend said several teams delivered their best bowls at the tournament. "Four teams went through and won all three of their games, and then the next four sides who won the remaining four prizes won two games and lost one," he said. "Two teams had three wins and 37 ends but it was decided on a countback. It was nice to see that we had a lot of local success with Bathurst City and Majellan." Townsend said it was wonderful to see the tournament conducted smoothly and with reverence to the occasion. "We had the president of the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, David Mills, doing the opening and closing ceremonies over the Saturday and Sunday "We had bugler Chris Dove in attendance, who's been doing it for 20 years, and the flagman each day was Tony Arthur." The tournament was once again well supported with 32 teams in attendance, trying to win the popular event. Those numbers were up by 10 from last year's edition and Townsend said it was great to see lots of travelling teams. "We had 12 visiting sides from as far away as Griffith as well as Orange, Lawson, Lithgow, Oberon, Millthorpe and Majellan," Townsend said.

