RE: Council To Apply For City's Bypass Project To Get Priority Funding (April 25). I was absolutely thrilled to read in the Western Advocate of the clear-cut decision-making of the Bathurst Regional Council regarding the Bathurst bypass. Not only is it wonderful to know that the council is taking a stand on a 20-year strategic objective, it also demonstrates the ability of a united group of councillors to get things done. My heartfelt congratulations.

