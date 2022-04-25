RE: I Have A Lot Of Concerns In Regards To The Car Park Costs (letter, April 22). Like Geoff Fry, I'm also worried about the cost of the proposed car park. I'm also concerned that it will become a "stranded asset": no longer needed in 20-30 years (while we are still paying off the loan). In 1973, at a conference on energy in Adelaide, John Bockris spoke about CO2 in the atmosphere, its effects and how to fix a growing problem that hardly anyone knew about - climate change. "I think a solar home could be built right now," he said. "Heating, cooling, refrigeration, electricity will be collected and run from the sun. "In the case of individual houses, we'd store the electricity, probably in batteries. "But whether that solar energy has to be built up by the end of this century on a large scale, or whether it has to be built up 50 years later, that's the argument." RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: That was almost 50 years ago! How prescient he was! The then Coalition government would not support Bockris' later call for investment in solar. Peter Nixon, the Minister for Transport and Energy at the time, said: "I doubt the feasibility of Australia to take the lead over countries such as the United States in the area of solar energy." Australia today has the highest penetration of solar power per capita in the world (except for Honduras). It is three times higher than the US. If we had followed John Bockris' advice all those years ago, we would now be the Saudi Arabia of renewable energy and our CO2 emissions would be a fraction of what they are. We would also be a very, very rich country. But our leaders all those years ago did not listen. Some of them still don't. Earlier this year the US government announced that it would allow cars without steering wheels and pedals to be manufactured. Tesla recently announced that they would do exactly that: build driverless robo-taxis where the cost of a fare would be less than a bus ticket. Who is going to own a car in 2050 (and therefore not need to park it anywhere) if it only costs a dollar to get to the shops by robo-taxi?

