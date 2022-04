THIS week we have received a flyer from Kate Hook, the independent candidate for our electorate of Calare. It was encouraging to read she wants a "Federal anti-corruption body with teeth". I believe many voters will agree with this policy and reject the policy from the Coalition which only has gums.

