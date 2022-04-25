sport, local-sport,

THIRTY minutes before the Oberon Tigers were set to make their Woodbridge Cup debut, captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu was a nervous man given he knew he had just the bare 13 players to take on Eugowra. Not surprisingly by full-time the skipper was a very tired man, but he was also a surprised and happy one. His Tigers showed plenty of heart to post a 48-24 win over the Golden Eagles. "One of the boys pulled out at 2.30pm, he rung me and said he was out and he was our only sub, so I just told everyone to improvise and play their hearts out and they did," Lefaoseu said. "Yeah I was real worried, I was worried about injuries and some guys were going down sore, but everyone was just lifting each other to get through. I'm just stoked with the boys for giving me all the ticker they had. "It was hot too, we're from Oberon and it was cold, everyone was in hoodies, but we got there and it was hot as." The Tigers ran in 10 tries against the hosts and impressively many of them came late in the contest after Eugowra had got within six points of the lead. READ MORE: Dubbo CYMS defeat St Pat's 42-22 in Peter McDonald Premiership clash READ MORE: Orange Hawks defeat Nyngan Tigers 20-18 in Peter McDonald Premiership READ MORE: Bathurst Panthers produce 38 unanswered points to down Cowra Magpies "I was so stoked, I was surprised, they were pretty good tries too. The training has paid off I see," Lefaoseu said. Three of the tries came from skipper's younger brother, Senio Lefaoseu, who lined up on the wing for the Tigers, while hooker Caylib Marston bagged a double. "We played together years ago at home and played a couple of games together here about five years ago, so yeah, he hasn't played in five years," Abel Lefaoseu said. "But he said he'd come and play with me when I was coaching, he said he'll play his last year with me, which is good. He got disallowed two tries as well. "Caylib, he was a big part of our win too, he's real nippy. He just picked up their tired blokes, I told him just keep punching it at their tired fellas and you'll get the results." Brian Barnes was voted Oberon's players' player for his efforts in the front row on debut. Earlier in the day Oberon's league tag side also emerged victorious, Mia Dopper being named players' player in the 36-6 result. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/3b853c5d-9d98-4978-9212-2e1c1375c6a4.jpg/r9_65_3869_2246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg