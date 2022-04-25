news, local-news,

Supporting the community is very important to Harvest Café and the local business has recently been awarded for its ongoing efforts. The café was nominated for the Restaurant and Caterers Association 2022 NSW Business Community Leadership award after supporting locals during COVID and owner Chris Ringrose was thrilled to win. "It's for the work we did through COVID and lockdowns, helping our community the best we could," Mr Ringrose said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Even after lockdown we've done giveaways to the nurses at the vaccination clinics and other stuff throughout that time." The competition is judged by a panel of people from Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia who have previously won the award or who are members of the Restaurant and Caterers Association. Harvest Café was up against hospitality businesses from across NSW and Mr Ringrose was honoured to win. "I actually thought we were the winner for the Central West not the whole state so that was a bit of a shock, I was absolutely amazed," he said. Mr Ringrose thanked the community for its ongoing support and he hopes to continue to return the favour heading forward. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/49c8eb5a-1651-4209-87d8-e8f9ebb625f3.JPG/r0_92_3392_2008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg