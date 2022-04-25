news, local-news,

Bravery, resilience and the ability to improvise and stick together in hard times formed much of Bathurst youth mayor Ashley Maalouf's understanding of the Anzac spirit as she delivered her commemoration address. The MacKillop College student discussed how there's much more to the spirit of Anzac servicemen and women than simply defending their countries. READ MORE: Anzac Day 2022: Bathurst pauses to remember those who served in war "The Anzac spirit is our national story; a story about being there for others, no matter who they are or where they are," Ashley said. "It's about defending anyone's right to pursue the small patch of equality." In her speech, Ashley stressed that Anzac Day is more about honouring the supreme sacrifice of soldiers in war rather than any political connotations. READ ALSO: Dr Stephen Gapps speaking during Bathurst Library's First Nations exhibition "Our own life is the most precious gift we have, and to risk that for whatever reason is a sacrifice that demands respect," she said. "We have gained a legend: a story of bravery in sacrifice, and with it, a deeper faith in ourselves and our democracy, and a deeper understanding of what it means to be Australian. "In those names etched into the Australian War Memorial and every corner of our country, we see a snapshot of their particular time in history. These are snapshots of all of us." READ ALSO: Bathurst Wholefood Co Op set to host annual Harvest Festival Each Anzac Day, a secondary student from the Bathurst community is invited to deliver a commemoration address at the mid-morning service, allowing youth citizens to share their respects.

