Bathurst artist David Pascoe is set to host his debut art exhibition at Tremain's Mill this weekend, showcasing a range of paintings he's produced over the past decade. Mr Pascoe, who has an experienced background as a record producer, first took up painting in 2013, and was further inspired two years later by the works of artist and television host Bob Ross. READ ALSO: Bathurst Wholefood Co Op set to host annual Harvest Festival "I bought a range of Bob Ross paints online to try and emulate his technique, and just went wild with it," Mr Pascoe said. "As soon as I get a canvas, I start to paint things on it, and these works have turned into landscapes, seascapes and portraits." Despite painting for a significant period of time, Mr Pascoe has never had any formal lessons or has displayed his works publicly, and he hopes this weekend's exhibition will help connect with other local art enthusiasts. READ ALSO: Mitchell Conservatorium to host opera shows at The Greens on William "Painting is a hobby I enjoy a lot, but I haven't been in Bathurst that long and would like to connect with other artists," he said. "Some artworks will be for sale if people are looking for something to brighten up their home." READ ALSO: Date confirmed for Veritas House's Winter Wonderland Ball Mr Pascoe's art exhibition will be open at Tremain's Mill on Friday [2pm to 8pm], Saturday and Sunday [8am to 4pm both days]. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/f74effcd-aa84-49b3-b68e-72cb4f3033b2.JPG/r1_143_4605_2744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg