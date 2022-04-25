news, local-news,

The wait was worth it for Trunkey Public School when the community gathered to celebrate its sesquicentenary on Saturday. The school officially turned 150 in 2020, but due to COVID was unable to celebrate the milestone. Trunkey Public School principal Sharyn Cogdell said it was a really beautiful day and a great success. "It was just incredible," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: First Nations servicemen and women honoured at library Locals spent the day walking through market stalls, enjoying the rides and taking a stroll down memory lane in the history pavilion. Not only was the history of the school showcased with memorabilia and artefacts but the history of the goldfields, the local farms and how home life has changed was all on display. In honour of the 150-year celebration, the students made a video with past members of the school about how life has changed and the video was shown in the library every 30 minutes during the day. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Wholefood Co Op set to host annual Harvest Festival "That was a huge draw card, every time I went in there there were like 50 people watching," Ms Cogdell said. "There were members of the community who said 'I had to milk the cow and bring the milk to school in a bucket'. "Other people said they remember there was a roster and the kids had to pick up sticks on the way to school so they could light the fire because there was a fireplace in the classroom. "Our younger generation were just absolutely amazed." The school also held a grand opening for its sesquicentenary garden which featured a paved area with the names of local families engraved into the pavers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Council to apply for Bathurst bypass project to get priority listing "We've put a fountain in the centre of it and our school captains in 2020 each planted a camellia," Ms Cogdell said. Following the festivities during the day, the school hosted a reunion in the evening to give past members more of an opportunity to catch up. Ms Cogdell was more than happy with how the celebrations went and thanked everyone who helped make the event a success. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/71b1f83b-a43f-4554-ace8-48a18a378c81.JPG/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg