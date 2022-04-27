news, local-news,

A FAMILY based in Outtersteene, France have honoured fallen servicemen from the Bathurst and Tamworth regions as part of their own Anzac Day commemorations. John Payne, a well-known secondary teacher who worked at Bathurst High School until his retirement and who is now an active historian, and Mike Goodwin of North Mackay in Queensland both received photos of the commemorations which were held in northern France this week. Mr Payne said they received photos of French teenagers honouring Mr Payne and Mr Goodwin's family members who died in their area in the First World War, and who are buried in local war cemeteries. IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "The photos were sent to us by Bailleul historian Gérard Lemaire, who both Mike and I have met through our visits to local war cemeteries," Mr Payne said. "Mike's great-grandfather, Private Albert Fleetwood from Tamworth, died in June 1917 of wounds received in the battle of Messines, while my great uncle, Corporal Ernie Corby from Tuena, south of Bathurst, was shot by a sniper in April 1918 in the Battle of the Lys. "Mike's great-grandfather was evacuated to a military clearing station at Bailleul, where he died, while my great uncle's remains were not discovered until 2003 and properly reburied at Outtersteene." Mr Payne said that for the last two years, Gérard Lemaire has taken photos of his grandchildren commemorating Anzac Day through displaying Australian flags and memorabilia near local war cemeteries. This year, Mr Lemaire's message was fallen Australian soldiers have not been forgotten. "This year for Anzac Day we have chosen the signposts of our towns. We don't forget you, especially on this day," Mr Lemaire wrote along with the photo. "Three teenagers, Antoine and Gaspard Maddi and their cousin Cyprien, send you their Anzac Day greetings." Mr Payne, whose mother was a Corby, added that Corporal Ernest Corby had numerous relatives in the Bathurst district. After the war, Corporal Corby's brother, Eddie Corby, who survived the war after being wounded at Messines, settled on a farm at Freemantle, north west of Bathurst.

