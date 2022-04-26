news, local-news, Bathurst Regional Council

THE community's calls for Changing Places facility have been heard by Bathurst Regional Council. A Changing Places facility provides a height adjustable adult sized change table, a ceiling track hoist system, a toilet, and circulation spaces to meet the needs of people with complex disabilities and their carers while out in public. At the April 20 council meeting, several speakers in the public gallery called on council to find the money to secure at least one for the Bathurst community. The issue was also highlighted in a notice of motion by councillor Jess Jennings, who had proposed to reallocated the $2.25 million go-kart track loan to other projects, suggesting the Changing Places facility as a possible recipient. While this notice of motion failed, councillor Ian North used the discussion of council's draft 2022-23 budget as an opportunity to suggest that the funds allocated to an upgrade of the Hector Park toilet block be redirected to a Changing Places facility. "We have money there. We don't have to change the budget except change our priority," Cr North said. If council adopts its budget in June with that change, the allocation to the Changing Places facility would be around $180,000. MAKING NEWS: After seeking advice from the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Cr North nominated Machattie Park as a possible location, given it is central and accessible. This location has been supported by private disability advocate Bob Triming. "The location needs to be carefully considered," he said during the April 20 public forum. "... Maybe the library with the rebuild could be an adult changeroom, together with one located at Machattie Park, that was suggested to me this evening. I think they are both great ideas." The Bathurst Regional Access Committee (BRAC) also supports getting the facility. Secretary Vicki Fallon said BRAC considers it to be a necessity and a priority. "BRAC considers the provision of a Changing Place to be a necessity for the Bathurst community, providing a private and secure place for care of a personal nature, for people with disability, especially for those folk with complex needs," she said. "Also, it must be remembered that a Changing Place facility is a need that would be an asset to Bathurst in terms of 'disability tourism', particularly when events like the car races are being held. "Generally speaking, a facility of this kind would enhance the desirability of Bathurst as a holiday destination." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/769669d7-522f-488c-af4d-d7f2f4c71079.PNG/r2_48_911_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg