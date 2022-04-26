sport, local-sport,

BEATING a team from New Zealand - it was something Tom Hooper got to experience just once in his maiden Super Rugby season, so when his ACT Brumbies walked off the field with a 28-17 win over the Highlanders on Sunday he relished the moment. The Brumbies were the only Australian side to beat a New Zealand rival in the inaugural Super Round at Melbourne. Hooper was used off the bench, injected into the match in the 50th minute. While the Brumbies had gone to the sheds at half-time with a 17-7 lead, the Highlanders had scored first after the break. It meant Hooper and his team-mates had plenty of work to do, but lift they did. The Bathurst product, who made his debut in Christchurch against the Crusaders last season, had three carries and made nine tackles. READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs' 15-year-old Zoe Lee impresses in Ferguson Cup READ MORE: Bulldogs claim rare Endeavour Park success with 35-31 opening round win over Emus READ MORE: CSU suffers it first loss to Dubbo Rhinos since April 2018 The win sees the Brumbies sitting second on the ladder, one point behind the Blues. "There was no pressure - we felt a whole lot of excitement," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said. "We want to create positive stories for the game in this country so we're talking about good things instead of constant negativity, and I thought there was a lot of good things to talk about. "Pleasingly we picked up a win today and we crack on and look forward to hosting the Hurricanes." Hooper will be looking to continue his strong form against the Hurricanes, who are currently sixth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/488b11fe-499e-4606-a5eb-a1d1196af67c.jpg/r0_127_2048_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg