SHE calls it her "little secret goal", but if Lucy Hobson manages to clock a faster split than her father Richard in any of the gruelling legs in this Sunday's Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie race she will let him know all about it. While Richard Hobson has previously raced at Port Macquarie, 25-year-old Lucy has had a long wait to make her debut in the iconic event. "I've been trying to do it for the past three years, it's like the cursed race, it keeps getting cancelled," she said. "So it's just been training block after training block with no race." But now with COVID-19 restrictions having been wound back and the weather looking good, both Lucy and her father will tackle Sunday's Ironman 70.3 race. It means they face a 1.9km swim in Hastings River, a 90km bike leg then finish off with a 21.1km run. Lucy has only done two prior 70.3 races before - Cairns and Western Sydney - but she still knows it is a event which will test both her physical and mental stamina. However, she's looking forward to joining the list of those who have raced at the event across its now 35-year history. "I guess when you think of Ironman in Australia your first thought is Port Macquarie, it's call Ironman Australia. Obviously growing up being Dad's daughter and him having done the race so many times before, that's the one I've always wanted to do," she said. "I've wanted to do it for the history, but also because it's such a beautiful place. It's a similar town to Bathurst, they support the local community as well and I actually lived at Port Macquarie for a couple of weeks when I was at uni on placement, so I feel like I know the course well enough." READ MORE: Mark Windsor, Barb Hill named Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's senior champions READ MORE: Bathurst Wallabies duo Gavin Borg and Claire Wessell crowned Cross Tri state champions READ MORE: North notches up another Carroll-Scott Memorial victory While Lucy is now based in Sydney, having made the move from Bathurst two years ago, her Dad is still her coach. "It's funny, he'll be out for a long ride in Bathurst and I'll be out for a long ride at the same time and we compare notes afterwards," she said. "So it's like we're still training together, just from a distance. Having Dad as my coach is good motivation, but I also have a good group here in Sydney that Dad helped coach for the Huskisson event in February that I train with a lot." While he acts as a coach and a big motivator and inspiration, Lucy also has a friendly rivalry with her Dad. That's why one of her goals this Sunday is to clock a faster split than him in either the swim or run leg. "One of my goals is always to beat Dad in at least one of the legs, so I try and get a faster time than Dad on either the swim or the run because I know I'll never get close to him on the bike, he's just a weapon," she said. "So that's a little secret goal I always have going into a race, we always joke about it afterwards. "Even just passing him at a turnaround point, that's enough motivation." In terms of a time target, Lucy has one of those as well. After finishing third in her 25-29 years female division in February's Huskisson Ultimate event in 5:24.55, she is hoping to again clock a sub five-and-a-half hours effort. "I'm a very competitive person so I definitely set goals for myself. I did Husky about eight weeks ago now so it's a quickish turnaround for another 70.3, but I actually had my best race ever in Husky, so I'd love to pull out a repeat performance of that," she said. "I did five hours 20 in Husky so I'd love to do something similar, but being a course I've never raced on before, it's hard to set a goal." The Hobsons will join a big contingent of Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club members at Port Macquarie who will contest the 70.3, full Ironman and Ultra races. "I'm so excited because it's been awhile I've been at a race with a big Bathurst crew ... it will be great to catch up with everyone and be out on course with them again," Lucy said.

