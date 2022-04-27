sport, local-sport,

SHE was a try-scoring weapon for Bathurst Bulldogs in her maiden season, but in an ominous sign for her Ferguson Cup rivals it is an even more potent Jacinta Windsor who has lined up in 2022. The former star sprinter crossed the stripe 15 times for the Bulldogs last season, her using her blistering pace to devastating effect when given room on the wing. But with that season of experience under her belt, Windsor now knows not only how to exploit space, but better create it for herself too. Angled runs, good support and a strong fend are all part of her arsenal. It showed when she lined up for the Central West women's opens side against the Melbourne Rebels and in pre-season trials for the Bulldogs, scoring a treble against CSU. It also showed last Saturday when the Bulldogs opened their 2022 campaign with a 47-7 win over Orange Emus, Windsor running in a hat-trick. READ MORE: Windsor shone in her debut season of rugby union for Bathurst Bulldogs READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs' 15-year-old Zoe Lee impresses in Ferguson Cup READ MORE: Hooper's Brumbies enjoy a Super Round against the Highlanders "She's playing really well at the moment, she's really growing in confidence and she actually played in the centres a bit against Emus," Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford said. "Her attack and defence has really improved, she's definitely a player of the future. "She's definitely running really good lines at the moment. She's done a lot of work with the league and union and her play has improved out of sight." The Bulldogs host fellow round one winners Dubbo Kangaroos this Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/f6d5b66b-8562-424e-9299-1d049570a69d.jpg/r0_450_3093_2198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg