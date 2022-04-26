sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley already loves the character and attitude he's seen from his side in just a small sample size of regular and pre-season games, and he's confident it can continue deeper into the season. Saturday's stunning 35-31 round one victory over Orange Emus at Endeavour Park was a dream start for the Bulldogs. Bulldogs held onto their advantage on the back of some desperate but well co-ordinated try line defence in the second half, an effort that Oxley was full of praise for. "The character is something worth highlighting. When the boys were under pressure, and they lost their lead, that's a moment where you either fold or step up, and they really stepped up to finish over the top," he said. "They really kept pressuring the line, and we had a couple of people yellow carded for being offside in their quest to try and stop Emus scoring, though they eventually did. "I still loved the application from the boys to say 'We just want to hold them out' so it was a very impressive start. "Without being biased, I believe that a strong Bulldogs and a strong Emus means a strong Central West, and that's what was on display." Oxley believes a lot of the Bulldogs' positive combinations in round one came from the lessons they'd learned over their trial matches. "We built through the trial with CSU and into the trial with Merewether. I see Merewether as a similar standard to Emus. They're a dominant club side in Newcastle who are looking to win that competition, and we had a similar scoreline against them," he said. "The players got an understanding of the structures and the combinations there. We've got work to do but there's really positive signs for this group coming together." While a win at Endeavour Park is something that any side in the Blowes Cup competition craves, it doesn't mean that there's areas of the Bulldogs' game that Oxley believes are beyond criticism. Injuries to Zach Taylor and Joe Nash certainly tested the Bulldogs' depth but it took some time for the Bathurst squad to combat the Emus' strength at the set piece. "Our set piece was something that we really have to work on. It started strong in the scrum in the first half and then with a couple of injuries our scrum got splintered and it became a real weapon for Emus," Oxley said. "Archie Hall is an outstanding scrummager and it became difficult to handle in the second half. With their scrum going forward and our lineout struggling it was hard for them to set some structure off set pieces. "We did well with the ball that we had in the second half but I don't want to be in that position at the end of the year."

