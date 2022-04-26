community,

ARTS OutWest, the Regional Arts NSW Network, Regional Arts NSW, TNN, Regional Arts Australia and other organisations across the sector are highlighting the value of the arts during the 2022 federal election campaign. Use your vote: Art and culture are Everywhere. Art and culture are Essential. PROJECTS right across our region are supported by the NSW Regional Tourism Activation Fund. Arts OutWest, through letters of support and conversations, provided assistance to a number of applications from the Central West. The funded projects in the Central West: Cowra Civic Centre accessibility upgrade. The project comprises five component parts designed to upgrade the Cowra Civic Centre: installation of a hearing aid loop; installation of automatic entrance doors; installation of new toilet doors; fitting of retractable raked seating to the upstairs 88-seat theatrette; and recarpeting throughout. Forbes Cultural Centre Project - stage two. The Forbes Arts Society is renovating the former Forbes Ambulance Station into the new Forbes Cultural Centre and Art Gallery (centre). Stage two of the project will include the acquisition and development of a disused neighbouring parcel of land (146m2) on the eastern boundary of the centre for improved accessibility, safety, and usability for the centre. Parkes: Gates of Graceland. To greet visitors to Parkes, the Elvis capital of Australia, full-sized "Graceland" replica gates will be constructed echoing those of Elvis' US home. Brick gate posts will adorn honorary plaques of Australian music greats, becoming the Elvis Festival's revitalised Wall of Fame. A path leading to the gates will be edged with Hollywood stars, commemorating the yearly winners of the Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. Parkes: Playground installation and accessibility upgrades to CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope Visitors' Centre. This work will enhance the experience for all visitors to the world famous "Dish" at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope Discovery Visitor Centre. The work will make all indoor and outdoor visitor areas at the facility more accessible. Lachlan Shire: Gum Bend Lake Walkway - stage three. Mudgee: Glen Willow Stadium accessible amenities building and Flirtation Hill Mudgee activation development. You can read all about the funding details for these projects on the Arts OutWest website: artsoutwest.org.au You can find lots more local and regional arts events at artsoutwest.org.au.

