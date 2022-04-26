TO the Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) and proponents of a big population, I ask, what are the 58,600 people of Bathurst going to drink? The water situation in Bathurst is dire now and needs to be addressed before more land is developed. I suspect, and fear, the "lazy, greedy, cheap, quick fix" solution for water security of stopping irrigation from the Macquarie River and tributaries will be the only option if BRC continues to do nothing to address water security. This would destroy vegetable production in the Bathurst district and ensure the closure of Edgells/Simplot that I understand is making significant investment to expand production of the Bathurst plant. RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fruit and veg processed in Australia is done under the very strict health, hygiene and nutritional standards of Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). I certainly do not want to eat food grown and processed in third world countries under very poor, if in fact, any health, hygiene or nutrition standards. Bathurst is now full; further population growth is utterly unsustainable. This is not unique to Bathurst, but indeed Australia. We are the driest continent on the planet. Irrigation for vegetable production must be quarantined from any cuts to water allocations in the future.

