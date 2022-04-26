news, local-news, Airlifted

A man has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Narromine. About 6.10pm on Monday, April 25, emergency services were called to the intersection of Burroway Road and Eumungerie Road, Burroway, about 3km east of Narromine, following reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended; however no one was located in the area. Following inquiries, officers sighted a green Holden Commodore a short time later, which had hit a tree near the intersection of Burroway Road and Rawsonville Bridge Road. The driver - a 25-year-old man - was located trapped in the vehicle and freed a short time later by Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA). He was airlifted to Westmead Hospital, Sydney, with serious injuries. MAKING NEWS: Officers established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone that may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/f72b662e-3c6a-4e0a-ae0c-80060d54164c.PNG/r17_0_890_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg