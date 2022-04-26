Check out the fashion that was on display at the ANZAC Day races
Community
People from across the Central West frocked up and enjoyed a fun day out Tyers Park's Soldier's Saddle meeting on Monday.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook captured some on the crowd all dressed up.
