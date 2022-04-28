community,

COUNCIL'S budget (our operational plan) for the coming financial year is now on exhibition. The plan is council's commitment to our community on how and where funds will be spent and what services and activities the community can expect to be delivered during the financial year. The rate peg used in the budget is 2.5 per cent. Council was originally only granted a 0.9 per cent increase in rates for 2022/2023, comprising a rate peg of 0.7 per cent plus a growth factor of 0.2 per cent. IPART have given all councils the opportunity to apply for a special variation to bring the total rate peg to 2.5 per cent, including a growth factor of 0.2 per cent, which council will be applying for. If council is unsuccessful in its application for a variation to a total of 2.5 per cent, a review of some services and projects will have to be undertaken to keep council in a balanced budget position. The Revenue Policy contains two tables showing the proposed rates in the dollar using the 0.9 per cent rate peg and the other using the 2.5 per cent increase. To view the document and provide feedback, visit YourSay Bathurst. Sesquicentenary celebrations CONGRATULATIONS to Trunkey Creek Public School on their sesquicentenary celebrations last weekend. The school turned 150 in 2020 but the event was postponed until restrictions were eased. Current and former students joined the event celebrating 150 years of the rich history of the school. There were market stalls and rides and it was a wonderful opportunity to be involved in this celebration bringing the community together. Citizenship ceremony AS mayor, I have the honour of conferring citizenship on our newest Australian citizens. It is a privilege to be able to perform this role, as becoming an Australian citizen is a major decision for those who decide to do so. At the most recent citizenship ceremony, I was joined by Member for Calare and Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee as we conferred citizenship on seven Bathurst residents. Our newest citizens are from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal. We welcome you as Bathurst residents and Australian citizens. THIS week I welcomed the introduction of new Private Native Forestry Codes of Practice (PNF Codes) that will ensure long-term sustainability for the industry and provide robust environmental protections for NSW's farm forests. The new PNF Codes will come into effect on Monday, May 2, 2022 and are part of the final stage of the Private Native Forestry Review which commenced in 2018. Farm forestry is a valuable industry across the Bathurst electorate and producers have had to deal with unexpected challenges recently brought on by floods and the impacts of COVID-19. The new codes include simplified operating standards that enable a clearer interpretation of the PNF Codes, while also allowing landholders to achieve better forest management and environmental outcomes. Four PNF Codes will be released, which apply to specific regions and forest types across NSW: Northern NSW, Southern NSW, River Red Gum Forests, and Cypress and Western Hardwood Forests. Under the new PNF Codes, landholders will receive increased support and engagement with Local Land Services during the planning stages of forest management. For more information on PNF in NSW, visit the Local Land Services website, www.lls.nsw.gov.au/pnforestry Keeping our youth on track THE NSW Government has announced an extra $9 million will be spent to extend the highly successful Youth on Track program until December 2023, allowing more young people to benefit from the program. The early intervention program, run by Youth Justice NSW, supports at-risk young people aged 10 to 17 and delivers positive outcomes for young people who might otherwise be behind bars. By intervening early and providing young people with the support they need using a multi-agency approach, we can engage them in education, mental health services, family supports and behaviour change that help to significantly reduce their risk of reoffending. Youth on Track operates in the Central West as well as many other areas across NSW. Referrals to the program are made by police, schools and a range of family support services, health and justice services providers. This program really empowers young people to avoid reoffending, make positive decisions and take control of their lives.

