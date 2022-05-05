news, local-news,

Bathurst Council is looking at different local sites to determine the best location to build the town's first Changing Places facility. The notion comes after Vivability chief executive officer (CEO) Nick Packham brought it to the attention of some councillors around the time of the last election. The facility would be a game changer for people living with a disability. Having access to a safe and private bathroom facility may not be on the forefront of everyone's minds when they head into town, but for those living with a disability it's problematic. A Changing Places facility would provide people of all ages living with complex disabilities an opportunity really enjoy big events in Bathurst or even just a day out. Including a height adjustable adult sized change table, a ceiling track hoist system and a toilet, the facility would be a great support. With only 205 registered Changing Places facilities in Australia and none west of Sydney, Mr Packham hopes Bathurst can lead by example. "Any of us could end up with a disability, that's just how it works so we want great facilities," he said. "The response from council has been great. "I raised it at the time of the council election ... and everyone has been positive and keen to do something in the space, particularly when people see what it actually means for a person with a disability." Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said council is currently looking at a couple of different sites for one permanent Changing Places facility. Mr Packham said Vivability is hoping to partner with council and promote the use of a portable Changing Places facility to be used at major events. The facility could then remain in a central part of Bathurst until another major event takes place. Mr Packham said there's a big disability tourism industry across Australia and providing a Changing Places facility would make Bathurst even more of an attraction. "We know that there's significant disability tourism across Australia," he said. "For people to be able to put Bathurst on the map in terms of a tourist holiday destination provides significant economic stimulus for the town and it also supports good access for people with disabilities."

