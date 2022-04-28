Welcome back from Bathurst AH&P Association president, Col McPhee

Royal Bathurst Show, presidents welcome, Col McPhee, community

Last year witnessed the spectacular return of the Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show after the popular event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID. The 2021 installment of the Show saw one of the largest crowds in the show's history treated to some thrilling rides, fantastic competitions and of course plenty of entertainment. Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association president Col McPhee said we was excited to once again be welcoming people from near and far for the 2022 Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show. "It is a great privilege as always to be able to welcome locals and visitors alike to the Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show. Committee members, volunteers, sponsors and organisers have been working hard behind the scenes to make this year's event one that simply should not be missed. "We have out together an amazing range of entertainment, competitions, activities and more on offer that we are proud of and that we are certain that everyone, young and old, will enjoy. "While COVID has affected our last two shows, in 2022 we are starting to see the world return to normal and the Royal Bathurst Show provides a fantastic opportunity to family and friends to head out and enjoy themselves. "Whether you interest lies in agricultural competition and working dog displays, or you have been patiently waiting to try out your favourite ride or sink your teeth into a dagwood dog, this year's program is a bumper one and we hope you all enjoy your time at the Show." President- Col McPhee 153rd Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show

A proud president's welcome

153rd Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show

Friday, April 29 to Sunday May 1



Parking on Hereford St with shuttle buses from 8.30am daily For more information visit www.bathurstshow.com.au

