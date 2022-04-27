sport, local-sport,

The 12th Anzac Triples was held at Bathurst City at the weekend. Players from many central west clubs returned for this popular event which is sponsored by the Bathurst City RSL sub-branch. Proceedings got underway on Saturday morning. The president of the RSL David Mills welcomed the bowlers. As the flag was raised by Sammy Arthur, Chris Dove played Reveille. The ode concluded the opening ceremony. At the conclusion of play, the closing ceremony had the reading of the Ode, the flag lowered while the Last Post was played. Teams from Griffith, Canowindra, Millthorpe, Oberon, Orange, Lithgow and Blayney joined bowlers from Majellan and Bathurst City to make up 32 sides. It was very pleasing to see that seven of the teams were women. The game was three-bowl Triples of 18 ends with winners decided on wins, then ends and shot margins for countback. The winning team was the same as last year, a composite from Orange City and Bathurst City. Skip was Bernie Dudoszco with Geoff Thorne as second and Bob Lindsay in the lead position. They won all three games and 34 ends, as did the second-placed team led by Hugh Brennan from Majellan. Bernie's team won on a countback, scoring 47 to 27 shots margin. Third place went to another Majellan team with Mick McDonald the skipper, with three wins and 32 ends. Fourth placed team was led by Alex Birkens (City) with a score of three wins and 29 ends. The remaining prize winners were: Fifth Bobby Bourke (City), 6th Les Slattery (Lithgow Workies), 7th Phil Lees and 8th Chris Bush, (both Majellan). Bathurst City Bowling Club gratefully acknowledges the sponsorship from the RSL Sub-branch in making this event possible. Social Bowls Wednesday April 20 Game one, rink nine: We welcomed back Jack Smith from his Darwin fishing trip. He partnered Norm Hayes, winning their game against Denis Oxley and Arch Ledger with the score of 26-11. Norm and Jack were never headed, having eight on the board after three ends. After 12 ends, the score was 20-6; Denis and Arch only managed five in three ends. Game two, rink 10: Ken Fulton, Paul Rodenhuis and James Nau had a close game against Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Pam Warren. Ray's side led early 8-5 after seven ends when Ken's crew overtook them to lead 17-9 after 12. The next five ends saw Shorty's team only one shot down, 18-17 after the 17th end. Ken's side finished with a four to take the final score 24-18. Game three, rink 11: Kevin Miller and Ian Cunningham defeated Pat Duff and John McDonagh 29-17 after nineteen ends. Kev and Ian had a commanding lead, 14-5 after seven ends, but Pat and John came back with seven in two ends to be only two behind. Kev and Ian pressed home winning most of the remaining ends, including a six. Game four, rink 12: Ian Shaw skipped for John Martin in their game against Luke Dobbie and Wayne Bensley. Luke and Wayne were leading 6-1 after six, when Ian and John stretched their lead out to 15-8 after 11. Luke and Wayne them win five of six ends to be only one shot behind with the score on 18-17. A couple of shots for both sides kept Ian and John in the winner's seat. Social game April 26 A game of triples was played by the women bowlers of the BCBC today. Teams were skipped by Faye Medway, playing with Rhonda Henry and Julie Martello, and Annette Myers, with Judy Rodenhuis and Elaine Carter. The game started out with scores holding even until the seventh end when Faye's team drew ahead with three winning shots. Their lead didn't last long as Annette's team won the ninth end with a massive eight shots. This began a winning streak which saw Annette's team win all but one of the remaining ends to secure a convincing win of 25 to 10 by the 16th and final end. By the Bowling Shark Every good holiday must come to an end, and to get back to normality. Over the Anzac weekend, the 'Bowling Shark' and his team Ron McGarry, and Jeff Adams came second in the Anzac Triples at Bathurst City, which was a great effort for the Majellan Bowling Club, with Mick McDonald and his team coming third. This is how the past couple of weeks have rolled: Tuesday April 12 Rink one: Peter Mathis and Dave Josh levelled the scores on the 6th (5-all) against Peter Phegan and Terry Burke. From there Team Josh pulled ahead to take a 10-point win, 25-15. Rink two: Brian Hope, Geoff Thorn and Tiger Smith were up against it with Greg Hallett, Glen Miller and Paul Galvin storming out the gates with a 19-7 lead by the 10th. Team Galvin continued the onslaught to run away winners 33-14. Rink three: Ted Parker, Jake Shurmer and Max Elms failed to start against Alan Clark, Terry Clark and Kevin Miller. Team Miller controlled the lead for the entire match to eventually win it 19-14. Rink four: Phillipe Legall and Ron McGarry were also behind from the start against Ron Hogan and Noel Witney. Team Witney were in the box seat for the match and were threatened for the lead to win the match 28-20. Rink five: Peter Ryan, Des Sanders and Daryl Shurmer drew level against Jim Clark, John Bosson and Jeff Adams on the 16th (14-all). The scores were again level on the 19th (16-All). From there Team Sanders prevailed to win 23-16. Rink six: Bryce Peard, Peter Hope and Gary Cameron were in a tussle against Robert Raithby, Dick Graham and Robin Moore. With Team Cameron opening the scoring, Team Moore fought back come with three in the end with Team Cameron winning 19-16. Rink seven: Dave Cowley, Terry Chifley and Ian Warren were neck and neck against Steve Glencourse, Peter Zylstra and Ron McPherson. With nothing in the match between the sides it came down to the final ends for Team Zylstra to win 21-18. Wednesday April 13 Rink three: Marleen Taylor, Robyn Adams and Mel Parker were no match for Sally Colebatch, Liz Bull and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone was out to a 18-4 lead by the 13th and won the match in the end 24-6. Rink four: Betty Flanagan, Marleen Nyland and Alan Clark proved they had what it takes against Betsy Thornberry, Des Sanders and Peg McIntosh. Team Clark were out to a 15-10 lead by the 12th and won the match 19-15. Saturday April 16 Rink two: Jeff Adams, Tim Pickstone and Mick McDonald gave it to Trevor Sharpham, Dave Josh and Glen Urza. Team McDonald were sitting comfortably with a 20-6 lead by the 16th. Team Mcdonald taking an easy win 22-13. Rink three: Ian Warren and Ron McGarry fought hard against Phillipe Legall and Max Elms with Team McGarry taking the lead on the 11th (11-9). Team Elms were not going to sit down and took the lead back on the very next end and won the match 21-17. Rink four: Paul Thorncraft, Des Sanders and Terry Burke were in control from the get-go against Peter Mathis, Ron Hogan and Peter Drew. Team Burke lead from the start to the finish to win the match 25-18. Rink five: John Bosson (swing bowler), Ted Parker and Mick Sewel tried their best against John Bosson, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney. Team Witney were firing on all cylinders with a 25-5 by the 15th. From there Team Witney cruised home to win the match 30-18. Tuesday April 19 Rink one: Peter Hope, Geoff Thorne and Terry Burke were level on the 12th (11-all) against Ron Hollebone, Brian Hope and Dave Josh. The scores were again matching on the 18th (14-all) with Team Burke surging ahead to win 17-16. Rink two: Steve Glencourse, Jim Clark and Robin Moore were behind from the start against George Ballard, Ted Parker and Phillipe Legall. It took 16 ends for Team Moore to see the lead and from there cradled to the last end to win 20-18. Rink three: Terry Chifley, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney were 11-1 in from by the 6th against Robert Raithby, Peter Phegan and Max Elms. Team Witney controlled the match to win by five in the end, 20-15. Rink four: Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry set sail with the lead from the start against Keith Pender and Peter Zylstra. From there Team McGarry were never in doubt of the lead and the win to take the match 28-19. Rink five: Kevin Arrow, Jeff Adams and Kevin Miller levelled the scores on the 12th (13-all) against Glen Miller, Darryl Shurmer and Des Sanders. The scores were again level on the 18th (18-all). Team Miller prevailed in the end to win 21-19. Rink six: Bryce Peard, Mick Burke and Michael Nobes showed Jake Shurmer, Ian Warren and Tim Pickstone how it is done. With a commanding lead of 18-8 by the 14th , the writing was on the wall for Team Pickstone going down 22-15. Saturday April 23 Rink two: Glenn Miller and Peter Lynne lead from start to finish in their match against Phillipe Legall and Robin Moore. Team Lynne taking a four-point win 23-19. Rink three: Peter Hope, Ron Hogan and Ted Parker were on struggle street against Peter Phegan, Andrew Moffatt and Darryl Shurmer. Team Shurmer were 24-8 in front by the 17th and took the match 27-14. Rink four: Dick Graham and Max Elms failed to start against Peter Mathis and Tony Urza. Team Elms came back within three by the 13th (8-11). But Team Urza had other thoughts and ran out the lead to win 27-11. Rink five: Terry Clark, George Ballard and Colin Pickstone (as skip for the first time) sailed out to a 15-9 lead against Peter Martin, Robert Rooke and Michael Nobes. Team Pickstone found the points easy and took his first win 19-14. This wraps up the last couple of weeks at the club. Please remember if you are interested in the 50-year celebration dinner at the club on June 5 then please contact the club for tickets. $55 dollars for single tickets and $100 for double. This includes a two-course meal and memorabilia book.

