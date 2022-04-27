community,

Western Sydney University's [WSU] solar car team stopped by Mount Panorama on Wednesday as part of a regional tour to promote and stimulate conversations around sustainable energy solutions. The five-day tour has targeted regions declared by the state government as Renewable Energy Zones, which will serve as vital areas to lead NSW's transition away from coal-fired power stations. READ ALSO: Bathurst Heritage Week to highlight the region's historic attractions WSU solar car team manager Brad Nadalini said the team is completing the 1300-kilometre tour using 'Unlimited 2.0': the solar vehicle which has delivered them plenty of success on the world stage. "This vehicle was built for the 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge: a 3200-kilometre race from Darwin to Adelaide: which we finished sixth in," Mr Nadalini said. "We competed in the American Solar Challenge the next year and ended up winning it, beating the University of Michigan's 18-year winning streak." READ ALSO: Organisers putting the final touches on the 153rd edition of the Royal Bathurst Show Mr Nadalini said the tour is hoping the stress the importance of sustainable energy among school students and regions within a REZ. "We're starting to see a shift towards electric vehicles and vehicle that use a renewable energy source, so we want to connect with the younger generation especially about the growth of solar energy," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/5c760e03-63f2-4ae5-a646-c8337250c748.JPG/r881_311_4608_2417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg