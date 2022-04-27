community,

Four finalists for the 2022 Young Bathurst Woman Ambassador competition have been named, with the winner set to be announced this Friday evening. The four finalists - Emily Meekin, Emily Kissick, Zoe Peters and Charlotte Kamper - met at the Bathurst Regional Council chambers on Saturday afternoon, where the judging for the competition was conducted. The winning finalist will be announced at the Royal Bathurst Show at 6pm on April 29 at the Cec English Pavilion. READ MORE: Whoever wins the ambassador competition is expected to compete in zone and then, if they're successful, in Sydney. The winner of the competition will win a free deportment course that will be run up at Dubbo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/46b59573-6a92-4fc0-b91e-72de4b278b4b.png/r0_8_1714_976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg