Four finalists announced for 2022 Young Bathurst Woman Ambassador competition
Four finalists for the 2022 Young Bathurst Woman Ambassador competition have been named, with the winner set to be announced this Friday evening.
The four finalists - Emily Meekin, Emily Kissick, Zoe Peters and Charlotte Kamper - met at the Bathurst Regional Council chambers on Saturday afternoon, where the judging for the competition was conducted.
The winning finalist will be announced at the Royal Bathurst Show at 6pm on April 29 at the Cec English Pavilion.
READ MORE:
Whoever wins the ambassador competition is expected to compete in zone and then, if they're successful, in Sydney.
The winner of the competition will win a free deportment course that will be run up at Dubbo.
Emily Kissick, disability support work/farm hand, 19
- Hobbies: Horses, trialling working dogs, cattle and sheep, friends and fitness.
- Ambitions/goals: To live on the land to encourage interest within the wider community in dog trialling and carry on family tradition of passion for farming.
- Community involvement: Involvement in local agricultural shows and working with people with a disability.
Zoe Peters, administration, 19
- Hobbies: Caring for and training her horses, sport and bushwalking.
- Ambitions/goals: To study paramedicine and practice as a paramedic, then train as a special operations paramedic.
- Community involvement: Rural Fire Service, St John Ambulance, Headspace, Youth Reference Group, Swimming Teacher, Bathurst Giants and Australian rules football.
Emily Meekin, administration, 23
- Hobbies: Target shooting, gardening and puzzles
- Ambitions/goals: To finish traineeship in medical administration, strengthen customer skills to support customers and patients.
- Community involvement: Bathurst SSAA Pistol Club
Charlotte Kamper, age care worker/hospitality, 22
- Hobbies: Dance, plants, public speaking, community activities
- Ambitions/goals: To become a dance teacher, own a coffee business and continue to support people living with 22q and become a leader for the young woman ambassador competition.
- Community involvement: Guest speaker at Roche Diagnosis, Royal Bathurst Show Young Woman Ambassador competition and 22q foundation Ambassador.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News