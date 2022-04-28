RE: Cooking With Gas? Think A Little Deeper (April 16). I was interested to read the opinion piece by Dr Blackwood. His statement that "cooking with a gas stove releases the same mix of toxic fumes as a car exhaust" is a ridiculous exaggeration. One could equally say that exhaled breath is the same as a car exhaust because both contain carbon dioxide and nitrogen! OTHER RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Operation of a gas stove in a well-ventilated house produces negligible levels of nitrogen dioxide, particularly as modern gas stoves (and other gas appliances) have burners designed to produce very low levels of nitrogen oxides. Dr Blackwood does not give any sources for his claims, however most appear to be similar to those from an article in The Atlantic magazine from October 2020, and these have been expressly addressed in several fact sheets by the American Gas Association, which can be found on its website: www.aga.org/research/fact-sheets. Recent research has found no link between gas appliances in the home and asthma or respiratory illness. One area where I'm sure that Dr Blackwood and I agree is the need for a low carbon future. In regards to the gas network, the respected international consulting organisation DNV recently published a report, "National Gas Decarbonisation Plan" for Australia, which can be found on the Australian Gas Industry Trust website: www.agit.org.au/#news. Don't throw out your gas stove - it is safe to use and the gas supply will be there well into the future.

