LOCAL musician Carolyn Miller will launch an album of reflective piano solos at C3 Church Bathurst on Saturday evening. Her album, titled In The Waiting, features 10 piano pieces that she has composed, which are connected through the theme, the album's namesake. Ms Miller currently teaches piano and voice at the Mitchell Conservatorium and while she's composed plenty of songs over the years, it's the first time she's put together something like this into a professional package. "Hopefully the album will inspire those who are finding themselves marking time in life, with a lack of direction," she said. READ MORE: "In this place we often feel frustrated and endure with our eyes set on the future and what it will bring. "The encouragement of this album is to shift the focus to the present time and find value in the current circumstances. "Times of 'waiting' can be as important as times of 'doing'." Ms Miller has also put together a reflection booklet, which is meant to accompany the In The Waiting album. "Each piece has a story to its creation, representative photographs, a Christian reflection and some Bible verses to meditate on," she explained. "My hope is these can be a helpful tool for life groups, Christian gatherings or for individual reflection." The photos from the album have been taken at her property at Meadow Flat, which has also acted as a major inspiration for her composed piano pieces and reflections. The cost of the book is $10 and the CD of the music is also available for purchase at the price of $10. The album launch night will get underway at 7pm on Saturday evening, at C3 Church Bathurst, at the rear of 217 Howick Street. It's expected that Ms Miller will perform several pieces live on the night, as well as giving opportunities for people to purchase the music and enjoy some good company over supper. There is no entry cost for the night. For more information about the album and the album launch night, visit Ms Miller's website carolynmmusic.com or contact her via email at carolynm.music@gmail.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/f6cf2888-c356-46a8-a442-2afaa4b3eac8.JPG/r3_334_5566_3477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg