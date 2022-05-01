news, local-news,

ORANGE City councillors voted last month to add superannuation payments to their remuneration, but their counterparts in Bathurst got there first. The decision that Bathurst Regional councillors would be paid superannuation from July 1, 2022 "at the prevailing rate" was made by the previous council at an extraordinary meeting in June last year. Councillors agreed with the recommendation on the matter made by director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones. His report to councillors said amendments to the Local Government Act 1993 had allowed councils to be given the option to make payments for councillors into a complying superannuation fund nominated by councillors from July 1, 2022. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "These payments will be equivalent to the amount under Commonwealth superannuation legislation," his report said. "This recognises the high workload and responsibilities of many Councillors and the significant contribution they make to communities while juggling work and family commitments." The superannuation decision came at the same extraordinary meeting where council adopted the Delivery Plan 2021-2025 and Operational Plan 2021/2022. Orange City councillors' superannuation decision at their April 19 meeting was not without opposition, with one councillor, Francis Kinghorne, describing it as "incredibly inappropriate". Other Orange City councillors, though, argued that being on council was a job like any other, which should include super. "This may look like we're giving ourselves a pay rise but at the end of the day, this is a job, we are entitled to superannuation," Cr Melanie McDonell said. "I think it's a great achievement to finally bring us in line with the other levels of government and pretty much employees everywhere across the country. "Superannuation is an important part of work, and this is a job like any other." Elsewhere in the region, Cabonne councillors will individually opt for whether superannuation payments are added to their remuneration. To opt in for the payments, each Cabonne councillor must do so in writing by June 30. "I think it's perfectly acceptable for other councillors to make that decision for themselves," Cr Andrew Rawson said at Cabonne Council's meeting this week. "It doesn't need to be a blanket rule here."

