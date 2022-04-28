news, local-news, ATCO, funding, community groups

EIGHT community groups have shared in a $50,000 funding grant, which aims to support local not-for-profit community groups operating in Bathurst and Lithgow. Late last year, the ATCO Communities Fund was launched in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon regions for the first time. With the aim to support local not-for-profit and community groups with funding for local projects and initiatives, the Communities Fund invited eligible community groups and not-for-profit organisations to apply for funding of up to $10,000 for projects planned in 2022. On Thursday, ATCO hosted representatives from the eight successful Communities Fund applicants along with the Mayor of Bathurst, Councillor Robert Taylor, and Mayor of Lithgow, Councillor Maree Statham to announce the successful applicants and acknowledge the great work they do. "A number of community groups and not-for-profits applied for the Communities Fund, and we are really pleased to support the eight groups from Bathurst and Lithgow that met the selection criteria," Kimbalee Clews, ATCO's Community Engagement Manager said. The recipients of the 2022 ATCO Communities fund include: Veritas House, Yetholme Progress Association, Boys to the Bush, Raglan Public School, St Philomena's Catholic Primary School,Thrive Family Service Lithgow, Centacare Bathurst and Lithgow and Bathurst Pony Club. "The successful recipients will deliver innovative and much needed support to many in the local area," Ms Clews said. MAKING NEWS: "Three of the programs are specifically focused on improving the health and well-being of young Indigenous people, with the two programs at the local primary schools focusing on STEM education and sustainability in the school environment". ATCO's Executive General Manager, Business Development, Ben Bolot said In total, ATCO provided more than $50,500 to the local communities. "ATCO has a long history of helping make a difference to positively impact the local communities where we live and work. "We recognise the need to stand by the local community and support community programs and NFPs who will play such an integral role in assisting those who need it most," he said. ATCO Australia is proposing to develop the Central West Pumped Storage Hydro Project near Yetholme, between Bathurst and Lithgow. The Project is currently in the development phase, with project construction expected to commence in 2023 and operations in 2026. The project is expected to create 200 jobs during the three-year construction phase.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/c7b4ecc4-bb1c-4a2d-97b1-38cf6b74ae27.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg