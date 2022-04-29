sport, local-sport,

BATHURST '75 were ruthless in their first away trip of the Western Premier League season but they'll be expecting a bigger test for their second venture away from Proctor Park this Saturday. The Bathurst club face Bulls in what could be one of the games of the round, with the Dubbo club looking to have found their feet after an unsteady start to the season. In their trip to face Orange CYMS the '75s men were 5-1 winners, showing their rivals that they would instantly be a team to watch in their return to the competition. But their 2-all draw last round against Mudgee Wolves will act as a wake up call for the Bathurst side when it comes to beginning their games in a more positive fashion. Bathurst '75s player Nikki Spice said staying on top of the Bulls will require a much better start than what they produced last round. "We're pretty happy with the way things are going at the moment but there are a few things we want to work on - mostly our starts to the game," he said. "We're really not starting the way we want to and not playing to our brand of football. We want to keep the ball more than we have been. We've been going away from that and going for the long ball when we should be retaining it. "We're just getting rushed a bit and it takes us a good half hour to get into our game. We're also falling into the trap of leaking early goals, that affects the way we want to play because we're starting off on the back foot and chasing the game." They'll need to be firing for every minute against a Bulls outfit who went to town on their cross-city rivals Macquarie last round. Bulls dismantled Macquarie 5-0 in that game and will be eager to give the home supporters plenty more to cheer about this weekend. "There's still a few combinations we want to work on and use more often, but it's a matter of putting it on the paddock. It's easy to talk about it but executing it is another story," Spice said. "I've played against a couple of the Bulls players in the old state league. It should be a good challenge. It'll be a good hit out to play with the away crowd. I'm sure they'll bring a fair crowd along too."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/1dcab68e-948e-48cb-a559-67bcc7252c5c.JPG/r0_86_4176_2445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg