He spent decades volunteering for the Royal Bathurst Show and now the late Maurice Garment will be honoured at the 153rd edition of the event. Mr Garment - a Bathurst AH&P life member and former president - passed away last October at the age of 87, with organisers planning to hold a minute's silence at the show's official opening on Saturday afternoon. Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy said Mr Garment was a vital member of the show for many years. "At the opening we do a moments silence for all people in the association and show that passed," he said. "Maurice has been involved had been involved with show since the 1960s. He lived at Glanmire and has family round here. "He had a significant impact on the Bathurst Show but all the shows in the western group, from here out to Broken Hill. He actually saved Broken Hill show at one point."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/aa2e2ca3-ce91-44c8-a976-5fb2dd85a6e6.jpg/r649_530_2415_1528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg