WINNING at Endeavour Oval for the first time in more than a decade was a moment Bathurst Bulldogs relished, but captain Peter Fitzsimmons knows there's now another job that requires attention. He wants his Bulldogs to build on that drought-breaking 35-31 Blowes Cup effort against Orange Emus by defeating the Dubbo Kangaroos at Ashwood Park this Saturday. "We can't be under the false illusion that if we beat Emus then we're just going to continue to win, once you start thinking that, then you bring yourself unstuck," Fitzsimmons said. "We can't afford to ease up on 'Roos, they've really got some strike power and do some damage. "It's one of those games that you think by rights we shouldn't lose, but it could easily be one that you do." While Bulldogs naturally have had their confidence boosted by upsetting Emus in round one, Fitzsimmons said the game highlighted the Bathurst side still needs to work on maintaining their effort over 80 minutes. "It was unreal to win at Endeavour, it's always the goal isn't it? We haven't done that for a long while," he said. "But I think we learned a few lessons out there too. We spoke about being an 80 minute team and you have to be an 80 minute team against Emus, but I don't think we were. "We really dropped off after half-time and we have to learn if you do that, teams are going to punish you. They scored two quick tries and got back in front, we then got back to the way we needed to play, but we can't afford to do that [switch off]." READ MORE: Jacinta Windsor bags a hat-trick in Bathurst Bulldogs' season-opening win READ MORE: Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley praises team's strength of character in round one win READ MORE: Tom Hooper and his ACT Brumbies are the only Australia side to win in Super Round In the win against Emus both flanker Zach Taylor (cheekbone fracture) and fullback Joe Nash (rib fracture) suffered serious injuries. Number 8 Fitzsimmons also picked up a shoulder issue and while that means he will be a spectator for Saturday's clash with the 'Roos, he is hoping to make a quick return. "I did the AC joint in my shoulder, but we're hoping I'm only out for a week. We've put some work into it, I've seen a physio a couple of times this week just to try and limit the time I'm out before I get back into it," he said. Losing players of the quality of that trio is a blow, but as Fitzsimmons pointed out, the Bulldogs who were used in cover against Emus got the job done. He's excited to see how they - as well as the other new faces in the first XV - progress as the season unfolds. "It's really exciting, we've had a pretty good build in with the pre-season with these guys, they've stepped up and added a bit of depth which is good. It's something we've had a little bit of, but having those couple of quality, top-end guys come along and fit straight in is good," he said. "They're not guys that have come out of nowhere either. They're Bathurst boys that moved away and played some pretty good football in Canberra and in Sydney and have now moved back to town. They're guys that we've know for a long time. "Ruey has been around for awhile and Darcy Christie-Johnston, we've had his brother for years, he's been playing in Newcastle and he's now back home." Like Bulldogs, the Dubbo 'Roos were round one winners as well, posting an 18-13 victory over Orange City. The 'Roos beat Bulldogs by a point in the corresponding fixture last season, but the Bathurst outfit had the better of their Dubbo rivals in the two clashes which followed 28-19 and 21-17. Kick off is 3.15pm.

