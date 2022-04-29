community,

AS a community broadcaster, 2MCE contributes to media diversity in the Central West. Our Thursday evening program guide has a range of multicultural programs produced by members of our community. At 6pm Thursday, you'll hear Philipiniana hosted by Nenita Lopez-Weekes. This program is presented in Filipino, including news, community information, discussion, and Filipino music. At 7pm, Eduardo Paez hosts The Latin American Program. Eduardo has been presenting this show for almost 40 years and it is one of 2MCE's longest running programs. Presented in Spanish, The Latin American Program features community news and information and a range of Latin music. Every fortnight at 8pm, we wrap up our block of multicultural programming with All The Worlds, hosted by Rob Bartoluvich, featuring a diverse range of music from across the globe. 2MCE volunteers Nenita Lopez-Weekes and Eduardo Paez are both members of the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council, an organisation that advocates for and supports multicultural community broadcasting. They're part of a wider community of programmers around Australia who collectively contribute to the broadcast of more than 100 different language programs on community radio. Over the years, 2MCE has featured a range of culturally and linguistically diverse broadcasts including Dutch, German, French, and Gaelic programming. These programs provide a diverse range of viewpoints; connect people with their ancestry, language and culture; and provide a platform for sharing culture with the wider Central West community. 2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange. Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities. If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes. You might like to produce or edit audio, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, copywriting, archiving, or event management. You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or telephone the station on 6338 4790.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8cd6eeac-d844-4d58-88c6-5452c90e5b78.jpg/r0_164_1087_778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg